Final deadline for London hospitals’ Dream Lottery tickets midnight Thursday

It’s the last call for your chance to secure the dream of a lifetime.

The deadline to buy tickets for the Dream Lottery in support of London’s hospital foundations is midnight Thursday.

“When you buy a ticket, it’s a win-win. Remember, every ticket changes a life,” said Dream Lottery spokesperson Rita Feeder.

“This helps patients from across southwestern Ontario who need the specialized services at London Health Sciences Centre, The Children’s Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Health Care London.”

READ MORE: Dream Lottery tucking Londoners into bed early

Feeder says the funds raised are used for innovative technology equipment, groundbreaking research, and continuing training and educations for healthcare professionals.

The Dream Lottery has raised almost $29 million since 1996.

The ultimate grand prize winner of Dream Lottery will get to choose between a Port Stanley dream condo at the beach with $100,000 cash and a Jaguar F-type convertible, a North London dream home with cash for a year of first-class living and a Land Rover Evoque convertible, or $1 million. Dream Lottery ticket sales start at two for $50.

Along with the Dream Lottery, there’s a chance of winning London’s largest 50/50 draw, which is currently at a jackpot of over $850,000. Tickets start at two for $15.

There’s also the Destinations, Dollars & Design Calendar which offers the chance at a prize each day in August. Tickets for that start at five for $20. You must buy a Dream Lottery ticket to play the 50/50 and the Destinations, Dollars & Design Calendar.

To purchase tickets you can visit dreamitwinit.ca online, in person at the dream home, 507 Bradwell Chase, London, the dream condo, 15-355 Edith Cavell Blvd., Port Stanley, at hospitals and Shoppers Drug Mart locations, or call 519-488-7100.

The grand prize draw will be held on July 12.