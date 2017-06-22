Surrey BC’s mayor says the Pattullo Bridge can stay open for only 5 more years.

Surrey’s mayor says the Pattullo Bridge is on its last legs with only five years of life left.

After that, Linda Hepner says the span would have to be closed if a new one isn’t built.

“I think we only have about five years of life left on that bridge and you know what it takes in terms of making sure the design is done, the scope is fully fleshed out that the business case is done that construction happens and so we’re under very tight time frame for the Pattullo Bridge.”

Hepner says it’s always been the plan by the Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation to finance a new a Pattullo Bridge with money collected from tolls.

However, with the NDP promising to scrap tolls, she says a new bridge is in question.

That’s why she says it’s key for the chaos in Victoria to be sorted out soon.