June 21, 2017 6:11 pm

5 people charged in dangerous ‘dirt bike’ stunt at Strathmore schools

RCMP said Wednesday five people have been charged in connection with a dangerous dirt bike stunt in Strathmore on June 21.

Mounties have charged five people after a dangerous stunt where a man rode a dirt bike through two connected Strathmore schools.

RCMP were called  just before 10 a.m. Wednesday after the man was spotted riding the bike through Holy Cross Collegiate High School and Sacred Heart Academy, which are housed in the same building.

A statement from the RCMP said the driver “narrowly avoided hitting students” as he headed toward a nearby parking lot, where a truck was waiting.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested along with two more men and two youths, who Mounties said helped carry out the stunt. They have since been released from custody.

RCMP said Wednesday that dangerous driving charges were pending.

