Bishop Grandin construction proving to be a headache for Winnipeg drivers

WINNIPEG — It’s no surprise that there are back ups along Bishop Grandin Boulevard, causing typical construction headaches for drivers.

But, the City of Winnipeg said construction from a private developer will be mixed in to the delays until at least Monday June 26.

Liz Chodor has been a courier for the last seven years and said this is the worst traffic she’s ever seen on Bishop Grandin. She said for someone who is dependent on road conditions, she’s loosing half, if not more of her salary thanks to delays on roads like Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Drivers coming off Pembina Hwy on to Bishop Grandin are in store for a rude awakening w/ construction causing back ups @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/uAsSaAThlU — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) June 21, 2017

In a statement to Global News, the city said the westbound curb lane on Bishop Grandin Boulevard between Waverley Street and the on-ramp of Bishop Grandin westbound to Pembina Hwy is currently closed to accommodate a development project. The developer is constructing an access with deceleration and acceleration lanes off of westbound Bishop Grandin into the Sugar Beet lands.

The city said the lane closure is expected to be in place until July 26.