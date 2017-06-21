Two young Quebecers remain detained on terrorism-related charges

Two young Quebecers who are facing terrorism-related charges will remain behind bars pending their next court appearance in July.

El Mahdi Jamali, 20, and Sabrine Djermane, 21, were handcuffed as they appeared in a Montreal courtroom Wednesday.

READ MORE: 2 Montreal teens charged over suspected terrorist activities

They were arrested in April 2015 and denied bail soon after.

The two were students at the time at Collège de Maisonneuve and the Crown called their arrests a “preventive measure.”

READ MORE: Bail hearing begins for two Montreal teens who face terrorism-related charges

Jamali and Djermane each face four charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; facilitating a terrorist act; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

They are seeking two separate trials: one on the charge of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad and another on the three other counts.