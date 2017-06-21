TransLink reveals new images of Surrey LRT

TransLink and the City of Surrey released new renderings of the planned Surrey Light Rail Transit (LRT) line on Wednesday.

The images reveal plans for the reconstruction of major streets – King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue – and potential changes to traffic flow.

The LRT line spans 27 kilometres and will be carried out in two phases. Phase 1 is a Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT, which will connect to the existing Expo Line stations: Surrey Central and King George. Phase 2 is the Surrey Langley Line which will connect to King George station and extend to 56 Avenue and 203 Street in Langley.

Proposed Phase 1 and Phase 2 transit map

The city has been in consultations with TransLink over a light rail extension for 25 years. This comes as part of a regional growth strategy to accommodate Surrey’s rapidly growing population. The budget for this proposal has yet to be determined.

In March, the province announced funding of $2.2 billion, matching the $2.2 billion promised by the federal government in the 2017 budget. Now with government funding in place, Surrey is eager to move forward with their plan, which they believe will stimulate regional growth.

Other major Canadian cities, such as Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa, have implemented light rail lines to integrate transit with other transportation modes, and minimize the environmental impact with high-capacity electric vehicles. LRT vehicles can carry more than 170 passengers — 50 per cent more than a B-Line bus.

The city hopes the transit line will encourage development and businesses near the street-level stations.

Traffic changes in the area will include green lights for pedestrians and left turns. Trains approaching traffic will also be guided by traffic lights.

TransLink is seeking public commentary on the project designs for Phase 1 (Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT). Consultation is open from June 13 to July 7.

-With files from Jill Slattery