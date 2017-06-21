Man accused of ‘indecent act’ while in parked car outside Lake Country water park

Lake Country RCMP are investigating after a 64-year-old Okanagan man was observed allegedly committing an indecent act near a local water park where children were playing.

RCMP haven’t elaborated on what the alleged act was, but the man was inside his parked car across from Swalwell Park in Lake Country just after 4 p.m.

He was confronted by another man who allegedly caught him in the act. That confrontation turned violent and police were called to the scene. Witnesses said the man punched the suspect in the face.

“The RCMP continue their investigation into the allegations made, as investigators look to speak with more potential witnesses,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

The 64-year-old was arrested but has since been released under ‘strict conditions’ according to RCMP.

He is facing potential charges.