Thefts from Burlington vehicles up ‘significantly’ in first half of 2017: Halton police

Halton Regional Police are reporting thefts from motor vehicles so far this year is up 187 per cent compared to the same time frame last year.

The first half of 2017 saw 341 reported incidents of items stolen from vehicles with almost every community in Burlington targeted, according to police.

The majority of them, at 219, was entry gained through an unlocked vehicle, while 59 occurrences were caused by smashing a window and 24 by forcing the door frame and/or lock punch.

Police said there were also 29 reported incidents of licence plates stolen from vehicles and 10 occurrences in the ‘other’ category, which saw theft of vehicle batteries, tires/rims and manufacturer emblems.

During the first six months of last year, Halton police said there were only 119 reported instances where vehicles were broken into.

“These are crimes of opportunity and are preventable,” police said in a news release.

The public is reminded to keep unattended vehicles locked and to never leave personal identification or valuables inside. Drivers should also park in well-lit and attended areas whenever possible and remove GPS navigation, cellphone devices and power cords from plain view.

Halton police are urging anyone who spots suspicious activity, sees the stolen property being sold, or has information on the suspects responsible, to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).