Halton police search for 2 suspects in rash of car thefts

Halton police say the search continues for two suspects in a series of car thefts in north Burlington, Ont.

So far, police have managed to identify three suspects from Hamilton through the help of the public.

Of the two outstanding, one is believed to be using a credit card stolen from a vehicle.

Police have released images from surveillance video of the two men they are seeking.

The Halton Regional Police Service says people should avoid leaving anything of value in their cars.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact the residential property crime team at 905-825-4747 extension 2312 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.