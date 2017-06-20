Taylor Way partially closed after crane truck hits Park Royal overpass

Traffic along a major roadway in West Vancouver has been disrupted Tuesday after a crane truck hit an overpass at the Park Royal Shopping Centre.

West Vancouver Police said the right two southbound lanes of Taylor Way at Clyde Avenue are closed until further notice as crews assess damage to the overpass, which spans Taylor Way.

Video tweeted by police shows a large chunk of concrete missing from the overpass.

#WVPDTraffic-2 lanes closed SB Taylor at Clyde Ave TFN for check of surface damage to parkade overpass from contact by passing crane truck.

Police said the overpass is structurally sound but they are concerned that smaller pieces of concrete could fall to the ground.

Police said they do not have an estimate for when the lanes will reopen.