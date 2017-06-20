U.S. shoots down ‘pro-Syrian’ drone made by Iran

WASHINGTON – The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria.

A defence official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for the fight against Islamic State militants.

The official says the drone was considered a threat, and was shot down by a U.S. F-15 fighter jet.

The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says the drone was a Shaheed 129 and appeared to have been operated by “pro-regime” forces.

It was the second time this month that the U.S. has shot down an armed drone in the vicinity of the camp at Tanf.