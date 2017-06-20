Canadian newcomers gather in Fredericton to commemorate World Refugee Day

The Multicultural Association of Fredericton hosted an event Tuesday to commemorate World Refugee Day.

Members of the public and newcomers to Canada came together in Fredericton to share in a panel discussion of refugees and sponsors who shared their stories of fleeing their countries of origin and coming to Canada.

Mohamed Cisse took part in the panel and told attendees he fled Senegal and spent 10 years in a refugee camp in Gambia.

World Refugee Day celebration underway at @MCAF_AMCF in Fredericton – starting with a panel of newcomers & sponsors Global_NB pic.twitter.com/nk34AxmWbm Story continues below — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) June 20, 2017

He said he came to Fredericton in May and feels safer in Canada.

“I feel very good. I am able to sleep now. Before I was not sleeping good,” Cisse said.

Cisse said his two eldest children are missing and he hasn’t seen them since he fled more than nine years ago.

“The only problem in me now is for my two missing children,” Cisse said.

Multicultural Association of Fredericton settlement worker Marisa Rojas said it’s an important day to reflect and remember how many people around the world face horrible and painful conditions because of war.

According to the @MCAF_AMCF Fredericton has welcomed more than 896 refugees fr more than 12 countries over last 4 years @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/IUjXgzmgRZ — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) June 20, 2017

“It’s hard to listen [to] how the people have been going through many different painful and suffering situations [but] also there’s a hope there that this country is a welcoming place to rebuild their lives, and how they are grateful for the things they are getting from the government and the community,” Rojas said.

According to Rojas, Fredericton has welcomed 896 refugees from more than a dozen countries over the last four years.

In a news release from New Brunswick Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Donald Arseneault, the day is an opportunity to recognize the “courage and perseverance shown by refugees in overcoming many challenges to rebuild their lives.”

“Since December 2015, New Brunswick’s Refugee Assistance Program centres, immigration-serving agencies, municipalities, sponsorship groups and volunteers have worked to resettle over 1,700 Syrian newcomers to their communities,” said Arseneault in the release.

Arseneault said World Refugee Day was created by the United Nations in 2000.