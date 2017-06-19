Quebec politics

June 19, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: June 19, 2017 2:51 pm

No charges against former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Paradis: Crown

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quebec Agriculture Minister Pierre Paradis gestures as he responds to reporters questions at a news conference Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says no charges will be laid against longtime provincial politician Paradis.The former Liberal cabinet minister was facing allegations of a sexual nature. Monday, June 19, 2017.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions said Monday no charges will be laid against longtime provincial politician Pierre Paradis.

The former Liberal cabinet minister was facing allegations of a sexual nature.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement it was not reasonably convinced of a conviction and charges will not be filed following a police investigation.

Paradis was the agriculture minister before being replaced and dumped from the Liberal caucus in January after the probe was launched.

The Crown’s office said it met with the alleged victim before making its decision public today.

Paradis, 66, has been sitting as an Independent and has held the riding of Brome-Missisquoi since 1980.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

