Quebec agriculture minister leaves cabinet, cites health reasons

Quebec agriculture minister Pierre Paradis has temporarily left cabinet due to health reasons.

The 66-year-old MNA for Brome-Missisquoi fell from his horse and suffered a concussion.

Paradis’ doctor recommended that he take some time off to rest.

Transport Minister Laurent Lessard will take over his responsibilities.

Paradis is the third Liberal minister since 2015 to take leave due to health reasons.

Lise Thériault suffered from stress and Pierre Moreau had a severe infection.

Both have since returned.