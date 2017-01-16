Pierre Moreau returns to Quebec cabinet, named treasury board president

Quebec’s former education minister Pierre Moreau has been named treasury board president by Premier Philippe Couillard.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao had been holding onto the portfolio, doing double duty.

Moreau had stepped away last February due to a severe atypical multi-systemic infection.

He was taken to the hospital from the National Assembly on the day he was set to be sworn in as education minister.

The MNA returned to work late last year as junior finance minister after his health improved following treatment.

The 59-year-old represents the Montreal-area riding of Châteauguay and previously headed the municipal affairs and public security departments.

