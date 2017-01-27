Canada
January 27, 2017 1:25 am

Pierre Paradis kicked out of Quebec Liberal caucus amid police probe

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quebec Agriculture Minister Pierre Paradis gestures as he responds to reporters questions at a news conference Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at the legislature in Quebec City.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Quebec premier’s office is confirming that a longtime cabinet minister is under police investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard says Pierre Paradis has been replaced as agriculture minister by Laurent Lessard.


The 66-year-old Paradis, who has represented the riding of Brome-Missisquoi since 1980, has also been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

A source told The Canadian Press on Thursday that Couillard was informed about an incident involving Paradis when the premier was attending the Davos economic summit last Friday.

Couillard’s office reportedly received a letter Tuesday from the person who filed a complaint with the police.

The premier’s statement did not elaborate on the nature of the police investigation.

Pierre Paradis listens to testimonies Monday, September 12, 2011 at the legislature in Quebec City.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

It comes a day after a spokeswoman for Paradis said he was stepping away from his cabinet duties temporarily after falling off a horse and suffering a concussion.

Laurence Lemieux described the concussion as mild and said he suffered no fracture.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2017 The Canadian Press

