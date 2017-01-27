Pierre Paradis kicked out of Quebec Liberal caucus amid police probe

The Quebec premier’s office is confirming that a longtime cabinet minister is under police investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard says Pierre Paradis has been replaced as agriculture minister by Laurent Lessard.

The 66-year-old Paradis, who has represented the riding of Brome-Missisquoi since 1980, has also been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

A source told The Canadian Press on Thursday that Couillard was informed about an incident involving Paradis when the premier was attending the Davos economic summit last Friday.

Couillard’s office reportedly received a letter Tuesday from the person who filed a complaint with the police.

The premier’s statement did not elaborate on the nature of the police investigation.

It comes a day after a spokeswoman for Paradis said he was stepping away from his cabinet duties temporarily after falling off a horse and suffering a concussion.

Laurence Lemieux described the concussion as mild and said he suffered no fracture.

(The Canadian Press)