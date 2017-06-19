West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre reopens after $3M renovation

The West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre has reopened after a year-long, $3-million renovation.

The 34-year-old mall site closed in May 2016 to undergo a massive transformation that included a larger, heated waiting area with 80 per cent more seating space, improved platforms and sidewalks, better outdoor lighting, and new public art.

The city also upgraded the station’s security to meet the Edmonton Police Service’s crime prevention through environmental design standards.

According to the EPS website, “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design or CPTED (pronounced sep-ted) is the science around the design and effective use of physical space to lead to a reduction in both the incidence and fear of crime.”

Installing more and better security cameras was one of the measures taken at the transit centre.

WATCH: Vinesh Pratap filed this report in May 2016 with a look at the changes coming to the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre.

The city said while the transit centre is now open, bus service will remain along 87 Avenue, between 172 and 175 Street westbound, until later this year due to additional sidewalk and busway work taking place this summer.

The upgrades to the transit centre came as city council pushes to get the LRT extended west, where the mall would have a stop.

According to the city, about 20,000 people pass through the WEM stop each day, making it one of the busiest transit centres in the city.