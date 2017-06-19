Search to resume for teacher missing in the Kootenays

The search continues today for a missing teacher near Creston.

Crews were forced to abandon the search for Alvin Dunic, 57, five days after he disappeared because of high water levels in the Kootenays.

He went missing May 31 while scouting a location for his students’ field trip.

His car was found at a trail leading up to Crawford Creek but an aerial search of the creek to Kootenay Lake has turned up empty.

Dunic is described as balding, 5’10, with a medium build. It is believed he was last seen wearing a light-coloured short sleeve shirt, khaki short and loafers.