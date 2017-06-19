Alvin Dunic
June 19, 2017 10:30 am

Search to resume for teacher missing in the Kootenays

By Online News Producer  Global News

Alvin Dunic has not been seen since May 29.

Facebook
A A

The search continues today for a missing teacher near Creston.

Crews were forced to abandon the search for Alvin Dunic, 57, five days after he disappeared because of high water levels in the Kootenays.

He went missing May 31 while scouting a location for his students’ field trip.

His car was found at a trail leading up to Crawford Creek but an aerial search of the creek to Kootenay Lake has turned up empty.

Dunic is described as balding, 5’10, with a medium build. It is believed he was last seen wearing a light-coloured short sleeve shirt, khaki short and loafers.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alvin Dunic
Crawford Creek
Missing teacher
Missing teacher Creston
Missing teacher Kootenays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News