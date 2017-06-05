Alvin Dunic
June 5, 2017 12:54 pm

Search suspended for missing B.C. teacher in the Kootenays

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alvin Dunic has not been seen since last Monday.

The search has been suspended for a teacher missing in southeastern British Columbia.

Search officials say efforts to find 57-year-old Alvin Dunic have been called off in Crawford Bay, 75 kilometres north of Creston, at least until water levels subside in a nearby creek.

Dunic vanished on May 29 after telling others at Crawford Bay Elementary and Secondary that he wanted to check a location for a possible student field trip.

His car was found near a trail leading to Crawford Creek.

Searchers say is the waterway surging with enough strength to undercut and wash away parts of the river bank.

Members of more than 10 rescue teams from across the province took part in the search, but Cranbrook manager Greg Bedwell says it has been called off until water levels recede.
