Search enters 3rd day for teacher missing in the Kootenays

Search and Rescue crews in the Kootenays will be out again this morning looking for any sign of a missing school teacher.

Alvin Dunic, 57, from Crawford Bay has been missing since Monday. He went out scouting a location for a class project around noon and was expected to return in about 30 minutes but he has not been seen since.

His vehicle was found unlocked on Woolgar Road, at the Crawford Creek trail head.

Dunic’s wife has been posting on Facebook saying the family is anxious and exhausted but most importantly, hopeful.

“Our goal, as you’re probably aware in searching, is to really to eliminate areas where he is not,” said Peter Reid from Kimberley Search and Rescue. “We’ll stay out here until we’ve exhausted everything we can possibly do.”

The region north of Creston has been hit with wet weather and emergency officials are asking the public to be cautious and stay away from the fast-flowing creeks.

-With files from Tanya Beja