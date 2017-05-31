Search and Rescue looking for missing school teacher in Crawford Bay

Search and Rescue crews in Nelson will be out again Wednesday morning trying to find a missing teacher.

Alvin Dunic from Crawford Bay has been missing since Monday. He went out scouting a location for a class project around noon and was expected to return in about 30 minutes but he has not been seen since.

His vehicle was found unlocked on Woolgar Road, at the Crawford Creek trail head.

Dunic is described as balding, 5’10, with a medium build. It is believed he was last seen wearing a light-coloured short sleeve shirt, khaki short and loafers.

Helicopters and search dogs have been called in to help with the effort.

Nelson Search and Rescue and several regional teams are searching in the Crawford Bay area for a missing male today. pic.twitter.com/qccxhiFbrd — Nelson SAR (@NelsonSAR2) May 30, 2017