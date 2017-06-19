Driver charged after two-vehicle collision south of Saskatoon

Saskatoon RCMP said two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision around 18 kilometres south of the city.

At around 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 11.

Police said an eastbound Dodge Dakota drove from a grid road across the southbound lanes of the highway. A southbound Lexus collided with the Dakota and then rolled several times before coming to rest in the center of the southbound lanes.

Two women, aged 66 and 38, were extricated from the Lexus. They were taken to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital with serious, but non-fatal injuries.

Both occupants inside the Dakota were not hurt.

The 30-year-old man who was driving the Dakota has been charged with leaving a stop sign before safe to do so.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the matter is still under investigation.