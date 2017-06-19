The Morning Show – Monday, June 19th, 2017

Hope you’re having a good start to the week! Here are some show highlights from The Morning Show on AM640:

Q and A on Airbnb in Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined The Morning Show to talk all things Airbnb.



Disclosure vs. maximizing profit: Homeowner hit with extra $10K penalty for ending mortgage early

Roy Cocciollo, Mortgage Broker and host of Your Mortgage Your Way on AM640, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

OPSEU launches new website to expose the reality of work at the LCBO

Smokey Thomas, President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, joined The Morning Show to discuss OPSEU’s new website, dedicated to exposing the reality of working at the LCBO.

Life is cheap: Pedestrian and Cyclist Fatalities – Little Consequence

Carolyn Jarvis, Global Investigative Reporter, joined The Morning Show to talk about Global News’ latest investigative series.

Finsbury Park mosque: One dead and 10 injured in London terror attack

Jeff Semple, Europe Bureau Chief for Global National News, joined The Morning Show to discuss the London mosque attack.

Environment Canada quick to issue storm warnings that never seem to come to fruition: Is this just weather porn?

Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News and AM640, joined The Morning Show to discuss the storm warnings sent out by Environment Canada.

More terror in London: Van hits worshippers outside mosque in London’s Finsbury Park

Olivier Guitta, Managing Director at Global Strat, joined The Morning Show from London, to discuss the recent attack.

