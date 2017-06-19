B.C. remains a sellers’ market: B.C. Real Estate Association
The British Columbia Real Estate Association is predicting a decline in home sales of 10% this year.
In its 2017 Second Quarter Housing Forecast, it also predicts a 1.1% decrease in the average residential price to $683,500, but it says that will be caused by a larger proportion of home sales outside the Metro Vancouver region.
Association Chief Economist Cameron Muir says strong employment growth, consumer confidence, and an influx of inter-provincial migrants will continue to be important drivers of the housing market this year.
He says with supply at a 20-year low, it remains a sellers’ market in most regions of B.C. and among most home types.
