Impaired drivers and speeding motorcyclists fall victim to Okanagan RCMP

A motorcyclist clocked at 170 km/h was one of three speeding bikers nabbed by traffic cops based out of Keremeos in an impaired driver enforcement campaign this weekend.

The team travelled throughout the south Okanagan.

Police say the biker was pulled over Saturday night as he was entering Summerland.

“Shockingly, this motorcyclist was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test. The 22 year old man from West Kelowna had his motorcycle seized and in addition to the FAIL IRP, received a $483 fine for speed,” states Cpl. Ryan McLeod in a news release.

The other two motorcyclists were travelling more than 144 km/h.

Nine drivers were issued 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions for providing breath samples in the fail range.

An Oliver man was charged criminally after his breath sample tested 2.5 times over the legal limit.

Police say they received many positive remarks from the public for their efforts targetting drunk drivers.