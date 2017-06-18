Virginia girl who went missing near her mosque believed dead, suspect charged

Police in Fairfax County, VA have found the remains of a female, believed to be a teenage girl who went missing early Sunday morning.
17-year-old Nabra and her friends had left an overnight event at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, also known as the ADAMS Mosque, to go to a nearby shopping centre, and were walking back when they got into an altercation with a motorist, the Washington Post reported.
The youths rushed back to the mosque only to realize that Nabra hadn’t made it back, and she was eventually reported missing.
Around 3 p.m., Fairfax County Police found the remains of a female, believed to be Nabra, in a nearby pond, NBC Washington reported. The identity of the victim is expected to be confirmed later Sunday.
Police tweeted that they had taken a 22-year-old man into custody and charged him with murder.
