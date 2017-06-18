Crime
June 18, 2017 8:41 pm
Updated: June 18, 2017 8:47 pm

Virginia girl who went missing near her mosque believed dead, suspect charged

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A photo of Nabra shared on a Launchgood.com fundraising page.

LaunchGood.com
A A

Police in Fairfax County, VA have found the remains of a female, believed to be a teenage girl who went missing early Sunday morning.

Story continues below

17-year-old Nabra and her friends had left an overnight event at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, also known as the ADAMS Mosque, to go to a nearby shopping centre, and were walking back when they got into an altercation with a motorist, the Washington Post reported.

The youths rushed back to the mosque only to realize that Nabra hadn’t made it back, and she was eventually reported missing.

Around 3 p.m., Fairfax County Police found the remains of a female, believed to be Nabra, in a nearby pond, NBC Washington reported. The identity of the victim is expected to be confirmed later Sunday.

Police tweeted that they had taken a 22-year-old man into custody and charged him with murder.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fairfax County
Hate Crime
Muslim girl murdered
Muslim girl suspected dead
Nabra
Nabra Fairfax County
Nabra murder
Nabra Virginia
Virginia hate crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News