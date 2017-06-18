Crash on Boundary Road kills driver, injures passenger

A driver is dead after a car hit a hydro pole on Boundary Road Sunday.

Vancouver police were called to Boundary and Marine Way just before noon, where they found a single vehicle at rest in the southbound lane. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s not known right now what the passenger’s condition is.

Officers will be on the scene throughout the afternoon as they try to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police.