Migrants and refugees gather in hopes of change to immigration laws

On Sunday, a demonstration was organized at Nelson Mandela park and Solidarity Across Borders was there to support those who are undocumented.

The group is pushing for greater access to healthcare and secure jobs.

After having worked and lived in Montreal for over 30 years, Marcia, still has no medicare.

She wears a mask so as not to be identified and is considered an undocumented person.

Her lack of benefits made it difficult to seek medical help and she eventually became blind because of diabetes.

“‘I did feel embarrassed,” Marcia said. “It was very shameful.”

Marcia would like to have more help from the city.

Montreal was declared a sanctuary city earlier in the year, making it one of only a few in Canada.

“Sanctuary city is a great tradition and so it’s very encouraging that Montreal is wanting to at least symbolically mention it and go in that direction,” Rosalind Wong, Solidarity Across Borders spokesperson, said.

However, many present on Sunday would like the city to be more proactive.

“These sanctuary cities have existed since the seventies. We’re way behind actually,” Wong said.

“Right now all we’ve heard is really a lot of promises, vague promises and we’re waiting to see some action.”

Global News reached out to the city of Montreal for comment, but they didn’t provide one.