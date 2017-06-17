2 women charged after shooting in northwestern Alberta

Two women were charged Friday — one with attempted murder — after a shooting at a home in Berwyn, Alta.

RCMP were called at 6:30 a.m. Thursday about a shooting. They found a victim who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries but the suspect vehicle had left the scene, RCMP said.

Later in the day, during a patrol, an officer found the suspect vehicle in Grimshaw, about 11 kilometres northeast of Berwyn. One of the suspects connected to the shooting was taken into custody along with another woman.

RCMP believe the events were not random and the public is not at risk.

Rebecca Rita Garnett, a 27-year-old from Grimshaw, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a break-and-enter tool, use of firearm in aggravated assault, possession of firearm, prohibited possession of firearm, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is scehduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on June 19 via CCTV.

Tina Redekop, a 26-year-old from Peace River, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She has been remanded into custody. She is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on June 19.

Berwyn is 36 kilometres west of Peace River.