No injuries reported after gunshots ring out in northeast London

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after gunshots struck a residence in northeast London.

Officers responded to the area of Fanshawe Park Rd. East and Cedarhollow Blvd. at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday after a citizen reported hearing a suspicious noise, believed to be gunshots.

Investigators located a residence that had been targeted and struck. However, police said the home was the only target and there’s no concern for public safety.

Police confirmed the residence was occupied at the time of the gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.

Police have indicated there’s no evidence at this time to connect the incident to the report of gunshots in south London Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information in relation to the ongoing investigation is urged to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).