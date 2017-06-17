Montreal Firefighters reach agreement in principle with the city over pension dispute

Firefighters have reached an agreement in principle over a years-long pension dispute with the City of Montreal.

Firefighters in all 67 stations across the city voted on the agreement in principle, passing it with 94 per cent support.

Described by the Montreal Firefighters Association as a “marathon of negotiations this past week,” the agreement will put to an end all pressure tactics, such as wearing “creative uniforms.”

It also settle disputes concerning the demonstration at city hall on Aug. 18, 2014, where firefighters stormed in and trashed the council chamber.

Bill 15 imposes a 50/50 split of the cost of municipal pension plans and other labour relations.

It affects 2,400 firefighters.

The bill was contested by all municipal unions since 2014.

The agreement will go in effect once the City of Montreal signs the deal on Wednesday, June 21.