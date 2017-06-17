Entertainment
June 17, 2017 2:03 pm

‘Daily Show’ gives Donald Trump a ‘Twitter library’ for his birthday

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

People wait in line to enter a pop-up store front that has been made over into 'The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library' by Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' in New York, New York, USA, 16 June 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump received a special library to celebrate his birthday, which slipped by quietly on June 14.

To help the president celebrate, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show prepared a gallery of the president’s tweets in New York City.

READ MORE: Stephen King says Donald Trump blocked him on Twitter

While a Presidential library is traditionally a way for former American presidents to celebrate their tenure, this library is a brief tongue-in-cheek initiative to pay homage to Trump’s now-iconic Twitter presence.

WATCH: Trump praises use of Twitter for helping him avoid unfair, ‘fake’ reports from media

The Trump Presidential Twitter Library opened its doors for business in New York City on Friday, and will be available for public viewing this weekend only with no admission charges. The display is located just a few blocks from his  Trump Tower residence.

The library is an attempt at a birthday gift for the president – who Daily Show host Trevor Noah  said during a recent episode received a lawsuit on his birthday. The gallery displays some of Trump’s best-known tweets on the social media platform.

WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump’s Twitter practices

The Republican president is a prolific Twitter user and uses social media to communicate in a way no president has done before. Trump tweets about a range of political and other issues while also using the platform to attack his political and celebrity opponents.

Noah said the library is aimed at assembling in one place “some of the greatest ideas that have ever been shared in 140 characters or less.”

“What we’ve done here today is really put together the finest tweets, the best of the best, the moments that encapsulate what the president means on this beautiful platform,” said Noah, who like other late night television hosts has roundly mocked Trump throughout his five months in office.

Trump’s tweets are sorted into several categories including “Constructive Criticism,” “Deleted but not Forgotten” and “Always the Best.”

Noah said the show is in talks to take the Twitter Library to other cities after its weekend debut in New York, but no firm plans have been made.

Pop-Up Library of President Trump Tweets in New York

People look over displays in a pop-up store front that has been made over into 'The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library' by Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' in New York, New York, USA, 16 June 2017.

A space made to look vaguely like the Oval Office at the White House with a golden toilet allows people to pretend to tweet like President Donald Trump in a pop-up store front that has been made over into 'The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library' by Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' in New York, New York, USA, 16 June 2017.

People wait in line to enter a pop-up store front that has been made over into 'The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library' by Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' in New York, New York, USA, 16 June 2017.

Despite the satirical intent of this event, there are 14 real presidential libraries scattered around the U.S.. Their intent is to preserve a historical record of former presidents and are run by the Office of Presidential Libraries.

Global News