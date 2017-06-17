Toronto set to open 10 outdoor pools today

In order to help you beat the heat, the city of Toronto is opening 10 of their 58 public pools today, with the remaining scheduled to be opened next Saturday.
The pools opening today are:
- 779 Crawfod Street – Alex Duff Memorial Pool
- 15 Swan Avenue – Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool
- 1755 Lake Shore Blvd – Sunny Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
- 550 Broadview Avenue – Riverdale Park East
- 15 Grierson Road – Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool
- 2975 Don Mills Road – Oriole Community Centre
- 2231 Lawrence Avenue – McGregor Park Community Centre
- 292 Manse Road – Heron Park Community Centre
- 23 Grandravine Drive – Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
- 1867 Lake Shore Blvd – Donald D. Summerville
