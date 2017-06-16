Kelowna’s new fire chief promoted from within the ranks

Kelowna’s new fire chief has been a deputy fire chief with the department for the past two years.

The city says Travis Whiting was selected for the top job after an extensive review of candidates from across the country.

A news release announcing the promotion states: “As Deputy Fire Chief, Whiting led the Emergency Management and Fire Communications branch of the KFD. He quickly developed strong relationships in that role and led a number of initiatives, including the upgrade of fire dispatch services and formalizing the Emergency Operations Immediate Action Team.”

Whiting has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Entrepreneurial Management and is working on completing his Local Government Administration Certificate.

He began his firefighting career with the City of Williams Lake.

Before moving to Kelowna in 2015, Whiting was the Senior Manager for Protective Services with the Capital Regional District in Victoria.

He replaces Jeff Carlisle who retired as fire chief earlier this year.

