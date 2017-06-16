‘Wife swap’ family at centre of alleged double murder and attempted suicide

BEACH CITY, Ohio – An Ohio family band member suspected of killing his mother and brother was in critical condition Friday at a Cleveland hospital after shooting himself in the head, authorities said.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said officers investigating a 911 hang-up call Thursday afternoon spotted someone through an open door of the family home and heard a gunshot go off as they approached the Beach City residence.

They found 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and also found 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale dead, Maier said.

Authorities believe Jacob Stockdale shot his mother and brother with a shotgun. They haven’t released any information about a possible motive.

Jacob and James, along with their father Timothy Stockdale, were members of the Stockdale Family band known for bluegrass music.

“This is a tragedy for the family. It is a tragedy for the community,” the sheriff said.

In 2008, the family was featured on ABC’s reality show “Wife Swap,” where two families from different backgrounds swap wives for two weeks. The segment portrayed the Stockdales as being “devoutly religious,” banning swearing, television, and video games. The brothers were homeschooled at the time, according to the segment.

Timothy Stockdale wasn’t home at the time of the shooting, and two other sons live in a different town.

Timothy Stockdale described his wife as “passionate about her Christian faith” and devoted to health and organic farming. Eldest son Calvin Stockdale described his brother, James, as an aspiring music businessman with an “innate love of people.” He released a statement Friday saying the family “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”