Fresh coat of rainbow paint for old and new crosswalks in Halifax

Halifax’s crosswalks will soon be getting a fresh coat of rainbow-patterned paint, just in time for next month’s Pride celebrations.

The information comes from a tender posted on the province’s website Friday.

“We saw how well this project was received last year and we wanted to ensure there is semi-permanent reminder to residents and visitors that our municipality is welcoming and inclusive,” said Brendan Elliot, a spokesperson for the HRM.

“These crosswalks reflect that attitude.”

According to the HRM three of the existing locations will be repainted while one will be moved.

Alderney at Ochterloney, Spring Garden at South Park and Gottingen at Cogswell are the three established locations to be repainted.

Spring Garden and Barrington will not be repainted as instead the rainbow crosswalk will move to Spring Garden at Queen.

In addition, four new crosswalks are tentatively scheduled to receive the rainbow-coloured markings. Those are contingent on the cost of the quote, but they’ll be paid for by area Business Improvement Districts and area councillors.

Millwood Dr. and Sackville Dr., Cobequid Dr. and Sackville Dr., Leaside Dr. and Sackville Dr. and Portland St. at King St. are the possible new locations.

According to the tender, work must be completed before July 17, the Monday before Pride Week.