New regional transit shuttle launches between Calgary and Banff

A new regional transit service between Calgary and Banff kicks off this weekend.

The On-It shuttle will run weekends and holidays from June 17 until Sept. 4, from the early morning hours until the evening.

The Calgary/Banff service has two routes; the express option, which runs between Calgary’s Crowfoot LRT Station and Banff, and the regional option which runs with additional stops in Okotoks, Cochrane, Canmore and the Somerset/Bridlewood LRT station.

Once passengers get to Banff, they can transfer onto Banff’s Roam Transit system or take one of Parks Canada’s free shuttles to Lake Louise, Lake Minnewanka, Cave and Basin National Historic Site or Tunnel Mountain.

It’s the second pilot launched by the Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP), which introduced a regional commuter service in Oct. 2016 between Calgary, Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and High River.

“We’ve had a great response, by the way, from the public so far,” CRP executive director Colleen Shephard said. “We are looking at the potential of extending further into the future – whether it’s just on the weekends.”

Tickets for the service are $10 each way. Children five and under ride for free. Tickets are sold online at On-It.ca.

“We definitely are encouraging people to buy online,” Shephard said. “That’s because you can guarantee what bus you’re going out on and what bus you’re coming back on. We wanted to mitigate any risk of leaving people behind in the park.”

For more information on bus schedules and stops you can visit On-It.ca.