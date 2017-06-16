5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 16

From a controversial waiver at a popular trampoline park, to daycare for adults seeking to reconnect with their inner child, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Waiver controversy

“We can’t control what pictures are being taken of who, we can’t control who has given those rights and who hasn’t. So this is the easiest way for us as a business, employees and customers, to make sure everyone is protected.”

A West Island mother cancelled her daughter’s birthday party at iSaute, after she was told she had to agree to a photography clause in their waiver. An update to original story can be found here.

READ THE STORY: West Island mother upset about iSaute waiver

Parent warns of danger of strep A

“I think the first suggestion by one of the doctor’s is it was likely a soccer injury. I think my wife asked specifically because of the symptoms should we go to an ER and it was suggested it would not be necessary at that time.”

Eight years after losing their six-year-old to a Streptococcus A. infection that was misdiagnosed as a cold, a Montreal family is speaking out.

READ THE STORY: Healthy on Friday, dead on Monday: Parent warns of dangers of Strep A

Rotrand fired as STM vice-chair

“Since the beginning of the year, when he made a choice to become leader of his party, there was kind of a malaise.”

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre told Global News Tuesday there are no hard feelings between him and Marvin Rotrand, despite the abrupt removal of Rotrand as vice-chair of the Société de transport de Montreal (STM) — the city’s transit authority.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre defends decision to fire STM vice-chair Marvin Rotrand

Feds boost Montreal light-rail project

“With all this money that is invested in this project, it’s unacceptable that we don’t help create good jobs in Quebec,”

Quebec opposition parties say they welcome the federal investment in Montreal’s light-rail project, but they insist the government’s plan is flawed.

READ THE STORY: Opposition wants guaranteed Montreal light-rail jobs in Quebec

Daycare for adults?

“Accountants, the tech sector — those are the people who really enjoy this.”

An adult daycare is set to open in Montreal’s east end. Far from being a place aimed at weekend fun, it’s targeting corporate clients.

READ THE STORY: Montreal’s first adult daycare set to open