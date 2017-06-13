Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre defends decision to fire STM vice-chair Marvin Rotrand

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre told Global News Tuesday there are no hard feelings between him and Marvin Rotrand.

This despite the abrupt removal of Rotrand as vice chair of the Société de transport de Montreal (STM) — the city’s transit authority.

35 year councillor Marvin Rotrand to be removed as Vice-Chair of #STM today. Says never treated like this in history as councillor. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/sjbk9zDfyx — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 13, 2017

The mayor said it’s no longer possible to have Rotrand representing the city on the board of the STM, adding Rotrand sealed his own fate when he decided to become leader of an opposing political party.

“Since the beginning of the year, when he made a choice to become leader of his party, there was kind of a malaise,” Coderre said.

Upon learning of his dismissal Monday evening, Rotrand expressed his surprise.

“I talked to Coderre about it in December, and said that I still supported his transit plan,” Rotrand said. “He didn’t say anything so I thought everything was fine.”

#Montreal mayor #Coderre defends decision to oust councillor Marvin Rotrand as Vice-Chair of #STM. New VC to be nominated today. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/mIEn1efQkt — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 13, 2017

Some councillors view the removal of Rotrand as a political move heading into a November election.

Another opposing councillor –Benoît Dorais — was also removed as chair of the agglomeration committee.

Coderre said this is not a case of him trying to clean house.

“He’s been there for 16 years. He’s been doing a good job,” he said, adding it was time “to bring some new blood [to the] STM.”

Rotrand for his part told Global News he would not fight the decision but did have a warning for Montrealers.

“This comes as a surprise to me and it is an indication of what the population can expect if Denis Coderre wins a majority in the next election,” he said.

Coderre announced Elsie Lefebvre — a city councillor for Villeray– will be taking over Rotrand’s position as vice-chair of the STM.