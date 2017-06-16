iSaute waiver ‘may be written in an illegal way’: Option consommateurs lawyer

A waiver that iSaute, a popular trampoline centre, is asking clients to sign, during their regular business hours, is being questioned by a lawyer from Option consommateurs — a consumer advocacy group.

Elise Theriault says in her opinion, customers could be asked to sign the waiver, but it shouldn’t be forced.

“I can’t imagine it’s necessary for a business to force a customer to sign this waiver to jump on a trampoline,” she said.

Theriault said under the Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé — privacy laws regulating the private sector, the photography clause in the waiver may be illegal.

“This act clearly states no merchant can refuse to give a service because a consumer refuses to give you personal information,” she said.

“And under article two of this act, personal information is considered something that can identify you, like a photo or a video.”

When Global News spoke to iSaute on Wednesday, its co-owner, Natalie Lundquist, said the photography clause serves as a protection for them, their employees and their customers.

“We have thousands of customers that come through our parks on a daily basis and everyone is taking pictures and posting them on social media,” she said. “We can’t control what pictures are being taken of who, we can’t control who has given those rights and who hasn’t. So this is the easiest way for us as a business, employees and customers, to make sure everyone is protected.”

However, Theriault says if iSaute’s goal is to not be responsible for pictures taken by others, then they should state that in their waiver.

Since Global News first told you about iSaute’s waiver, Kirsten Bird-Lamoureux and iSaute Co-Owner, Natalie Lundquist, have been in communication.

Bird-Lamoureux said their conversation was constructive.

Global News reached out to Lundquist for comment, but we have yet to hear back.