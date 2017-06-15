Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces $1.28 billion toward major Montreal transit project

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal Thursday morning to announce a $1.28-billion commitment for a rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport.

Trudeau made the transit announcement in the city’s central station where he was joined by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, the head

of the province’s public pension fund manager.

A federal source tells The Canadian Press the commitment will either come in the form of a grant via Ottawa’s infrastructure-funding agreement with Quebec or possibly through the Trudeau government’s proposed infrastructure bank.

The infrastructure bank is designed to use public funds as a way to leverage billions more from private investors to pay for new, large-scale projects, such as rail lines, bridges and transit systems.

The government source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, says the $5.5-billion Montreal transit proposal fits many of the prerequisites the bank will be looking for – but notes it will ultimately be up to bank officials to decide.

The Liberal government has said the Trudeau cabinet will also have the power to refuse projects approved by the bank in order to protect the interests of Canadians.

In January 2015, the Quebec government and the province’s public pension fund manager announced an agreement to build the electric light-rail network.