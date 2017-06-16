Two injured after vehicle slams into house in North York

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the vehicle they were in slammed into a home in North York early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Moore Park Avenue just south of Steeles Avenue West.

Toronto police said two women in the late teens or early 20s were inside a SUV when it crashed into a fence and drove into the rear of a home.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges are pending.