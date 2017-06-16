Penticton artists open studio, gallery and collaborative workspace

Okanagan artists Jenny Long and Jan Little have spent time honing their craft and have expanded their scope to help other artists.

The Penticton duo held an opening celebration for the Little Long Studio Thursday night on Main Street in Penticton.

Long says the two have longed dreamed of the project, which includes a studio, gallery and classroom.

Both Long and Little were stunned at the crowds that came out for their opening night, but understand they have built many relationships by staying true to their artistic expressions in the south Okanagan community.