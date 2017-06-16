Kelowna skyline continues to expand upward

The downtown Kelowna skyline is about to change drastically.

There are several high-rise projects either under construction or being considered by City Council.

The latest location for a 20-storey condo building is the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The Ella Project will be 116 concrete condos in the heart of downtown Kelowna.

A 14-storey tower is set for 1224 Ellis and Water streets, right across from One Water Street; two towers proposed by a collaboration that includes Kerkhoff Construction, the current builder at 1151 Sunset Drive.

Kelowna’s mayor, Colin Basran, believes high-rises are better for the environment because there are fewer cars on the road.

Basran said council considers each project on its own merits and looks at the needs of the community.