Vancouver tent city given until 7 a.m. Friday to clear out

Housing activists say residents of a tent city on Vancouver’s Main Street have been served with yet another order to clear out.

But this time, homeless campers at the “Ten year tent city” aren’t facing off against the City of Vancouver, which owns the land.

The new trespass notice bears the logo of the Lu’ma Native BC Housing Society, and states the organization has signed a 60-year lease for the property.

The notice states the lease takes effect Thursday.

“Lu’ma has not provided any authorization or consent to any person to enter or occupy the Property or to erect structures or tents on the Property,” reads a copy of the notice being circulated by activist group Alliance Against Displacement.

“You are prohibited from entering or occupying the property or engaging in any activities on the Property, including without limitation constructing, placing, leaving or maintaining structures, tents, shelters, objects and things.”

Campers have been given until 7 a.m. Friday to vacate the lot at 950 Main Street.

The move comes after city officials tried to use an injunction to evict campers last month, an attempt that was turned down by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Homeless advocates are calling on supporters to rally at the site Friday morning, and to be present in the event police attempt to enforce the order.

CKNW has reached out to the Lu’ma Native Housing Society and the City of Vancouver for comment.