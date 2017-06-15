Ultra-light aircraft crashes near Alberta’s busiest highway, prompts lane closure

A northbound lane of Highway 2 near Ponoka, Alta. was closed shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday evening after an “ultra-light aircraft” crashed near the highway, according to the RCMP.

Police said nobody was injured and a local fire official told Global News the aircraft’s pilot was able to leave the scene on his own accord.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), the pilot experienced engine issues and had to make a sudden landing in a field near Highway 2 and Highway 53. They said the plane hit a hill upon landing, causing damage to one of the wings.

The TSB said it was collecting information on the crash but would send an investigator to the scene.

Mounties did not say what caused the crash or how long the lane would remain closed.

-With files from Shallima Maharaj.