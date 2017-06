2018 CP Women’s Open to be held at Regina’s Wascana Country Club

Regina’s Wascana Country Club has been selected to host the 2018 CP Women’s Open.

It will mark the first time in history that an LPGA Tour event will be held in the province of Saskatchewan. After a three-year process, Wascana Country Club was chosen after originally submitting a bid back in 2014.

“We are very excited to bring the CP Women’s Open to Regina and the province of Saskatchewan in 2018,” said tournament director Brent McLaughlin.

“Saskatchewan is a tremendous golf community and we are confident Wascana Country Club will be a fitting test to challenge the world’s best women’s golfers.”

The Wascana Country Club was founded in 1911 and has hosted notable events in the past, including the PGA of Canada Championship in 1992. The club will also host the 2017 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship later this summer.

The club is one of only four private golf courses in Saskatchewan.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to host the prestigious 2018 CP Women’s Open, as this will be a chance for us to show the world what the city of Regina has to offer,” said Regina mayor Michael Fougere.

Canada’s National Women’s Open Championship has traditionally featured one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour vying for a total purse of US$2.25 million.

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand won last year’s tournament at Calgary’s Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club will host the 2017 edition of the CP Women’s Open in August.