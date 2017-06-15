3 arrested, drugs, cash and weapons seized in ‘unrelated’ Calgary busts

Calgary police have charged three people after two unrelated drug busts uncovered caches of drugs, cash and expensive watches.

In a media statement released on Thursday, police said a woman was arrested on June 6 after investigators witnessed her carrying out “activities consistent with drug trafficking and conducted a traffic stop of her vehicle.”

Police seized a brown bag containing 956 grams of powder cocaine, with a street value of about $95,600, and six individual ounces of crack cocaine worth about $15,630 from the vehicle. They also found $625 and three Rolex watches worth about $30,000.

Hanh Tuyet Truong, 48, faces one count of drug trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking. Her next court appearance is June 28.

On June 7, a day after Truong’s arrest, police arrested two people in a traffic stop in the 2600 block of 68 Street NE. $21,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine was recovered from the vehicle.

Police said the two investigations are unrelated.

The traffic stop led police to two northeast Calgary homes. Search warrants were carried out and 56.9 grams of crack cocaine and other items used in drug trafficking were seized from a home in the 100 block of Falton Rise NE. Police found cocaine processing equipment and packaging equipment at a home in the 900 block of Rundlecairn Way NE.

Yoas Abraham Gezaw, 33, and Sarah Kebede Degu, 43, have both been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gezaw is also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23. Kebedu Degu is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Calgary police are expected to comment on both investigations at a press conference at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.