Farmers wrap up seeding in Saskatchewan

Producers have 99 per cent of the Saskatchewan crop in the ground for the 2017 season.

The five-year average for this time of year is 97 per cent.

The northwest region is the furthest behind with 97 per cent completed, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture in its latest crop report.

Across the province, the fields left to be seeded include oats, barley, greenfeed and silage.

Most crops are in fair to excellent condition because of the warm and wet weather. Sixty per cent of fall cereals, 62 per cent of spring cereals, 53 of oilseeds and 70 per cent of pulse crops are at normal development for this time of year.

This week’s rainfall helped replenish topsoil moisture, allowing crops to advance. Many areas in the south were relieved to see the rain, as crops, hay land and pastures were in need of moisture.

Before the recent rainfall, topsoil moisture conditions were deteriorating in southern and central areas of Saskatchewan.

The report said wind has damaged crops and delayed in-crop weed control. In addition, cutworms, flea beetles, localized flooding, hail and lack of moisture are also contributing factors to damage this past week.

There have been 149 reports of farm equipment contacting power lines and poles this year, with 19 incidents reported in June.