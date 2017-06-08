Seeding near completion in Saskatchewan

Seeding of the 2017 Saskatchewan crop is nearing completion and now much needed moisture is needed to help development.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported in its weekly crop report on Thursday that 94 per cent of the crop is in the ground, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 93 per cent.

Seeding is essentially complete in the south, with central regions between 95 and 96 per cent done.

A big gain was made in the northeast, where wet conditions have hampered seeding.

The report said 88 per cent of seeding in that region is now complete, up from 43 per cent last week.

Topsoil moisture conditions are deteriorating in southern regions, with persistent strong winds and a lack of moisture delaying crop development and maturity.

Officials fear that if rain is not received soon, crop and hay yields in those areas will be affected.

The majority of crop damage in the past week was caused by strong winds, a lack of moisture, frost and insects.

SaskPower continues to urge farmers to exercise caution when moving equipment.

There have been 132 reports of farm equipment coming into contact with power lines and poles, 109 during May.

A SaskPower spokesperson said the numbers are similar to previous years and that no major injuries or fatalities have been reported.

One of those incidents happened May 31, 2017 near Smiley, Sask.

A tractor knocked over a power pole, causing the power lines to drape over the tractor and trapping a man inside.

Emergency crews were able to free the man uninjured.